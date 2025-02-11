Deepika Padukone Talks Mental Health on 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

Bollywood icon Deepika Padukone opened up about her childhood antics and her journey with mental health during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event. Recalling her student days, Padukone confessed to being a mischievous child who struggled with mathematics.

In a clip shared by PM Modi on his official X page, Padukone was featured discussing her school days and the prevalent topic of mental health and wellbeing, which is a special focus of this year's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. Padukone, who was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2014, spoke on the significance of self-expression and mental health awareness.

Padukone, known for her commitment to mental health advocacy through her Live Love Laugh Foundation, expressed gratitude towards the Prime Minister for providing a platform for students to address their concerns. She encouraged individuals to express themselves and assured students appearing for exams of her support while thanking Modi for his dedication to mental wellness.

(With inputs from agencies.)