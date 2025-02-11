Deepika Padukone Talks Mental Health on 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

Left Menu

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone shared insights into her childhood and mental health journey during the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program with PM Narendra Modi. She emphasized the importance of expression and praised the PM's efforts in promoting mental well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 16:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood icon Deepika Padukone opened up about her childhood antics and her journey with mental health during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event. Recalling her student days, Padukone confessed to being a mischievous child who struggled with mathematics.

In a clip shared by PM Modi on his official X page, Padukone was featured discussing her school days and the prevalent topic of mental health and wellbeing, which is a special focus of this year's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. Padukone, who was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2014, spoke on the significance of self-expression and mental health awareness.

Padukone, known for her commitment to mental health advocacy through her Live Love Laugh Foundation, expressed gratitude towards the Prime Minister for providing a platform for students to address their concerns. She encouraged individuals to express themselves and assured students appearing for exams of her support while thanking Modi for his dedication to mental wellness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

