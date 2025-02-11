Ambani Family Prays for Global Peace at Maha Kumbh

On Tuesday, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani visited the Maha Kumbh with his family, where they engaged in a significant ritual at Parmarth Triveni Pushp in Arail. This was confirmed by officials present at the event, as well as a statement released by Parmarth Niketan.

Accompanying Mukesh Ambani were Kokilaben Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant. Their presence was part of a ritual presided over by Swami Chidanand Saraswati, where the family participated in the Vishwa Shanti Yagya, a prayer for global peace and welfare.

In addition to their spiritual participation, the Ambani family took the opportunity to honor local sanitation workers and boatmen. They provided them with angvastras, sweets, fruits, hygiene kits, and other gifts, demonstrating their support for the community's essential contributors.

