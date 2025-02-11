Prayagraj Braces for Maghi Purnima Rush with Special Traffic Plan

The Prayagraj administration has devised a special traffic plan ahead of Maghi Purnima, coinciding with the conclusion of the sacred month-long 'kalpvas' tradition during Maha Kumbh.

The no-vehicle zone will be enforced citywide to ensure devotee safety, with exceptions only for emergency services. Designated parking areas have been introduced to facilitate access to the bathing ghats.

With a surge in devotee numbers, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed security arrangements, underscoring the importance of accurate information dissemination to prevent misinformation. Schools are to operate online to alleviate congestion.

(With inputs from agencies.)