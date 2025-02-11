Prayagraj Braces for Maghi Purnima Rush with Special Traffic Plan
Prayagraj's administration has introduced a special traffic plan for Maghi Purnima, aligning with the end of the spiritual month-long 'kalpvas' during the Maha Kumbh. The no-vehicle zone extends across the city, ensuring the safety of over 10 lakh devotees. Schools are switching to online classes as vehicles increase.
The Prayagraj administration has devised a special traffic plan ahead of Maghi Purnima, coinciding with the conclusion of the sacred month-long 'kalpvas' tradition during Maha Kumbh.
The no-vehicle zone will be enforced citywide to ensure devotee safety, with exceptions only for emergency services. Designated parking areas have been introduced to facilitate access to the bathing ghats.
With a surge in devotee numbers, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed security arrangements, underscoring the importance of accurate information dissemination to prevent misinformation. Schools are to operate online to alleviate congestion.
