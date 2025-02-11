Left Menu

'Speech Storm: The Influencer Debate'

Influencer Ranveer Allahbadia faces backlash after controversial comments spark a debate on freedom of speech and decency. Authorities and politicians call for social media regulation as YouTube pulls episode of 'India's Got Latent.' Allahbadia apologizes, but criticism from public and celebrities continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:59 IST
Ranveer Allahbadia
  • Country:
  • India

Influencer Ranveer Allahbadia is under scrutiny after controversial remarks triggered debates on free speech and decency. The Mumbai police reached his home, and the contentious 'India's Got Latent' episode was pulled by YouTube following governmental orders.

The issue was brought to Parliament by MP Naresh Mhaske, who advocated for tighter social media regulations. Meanwhile, Allahbadia issued an apology, describing his comments as a 'lapse in judgment.' Despite this, criticisms persist, with figures like singer B Praak withdrawing appearances, citing distasteful commentary.

The National Commission for Women summoned Allahbadia and others involved, urging regulatory measures against offensive content. Celebrities and politicians remain divided on punitive actions, reflecting broader societal tensions over free speech boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

