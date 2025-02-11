Reviving the Past: Shri Krishna Leela Darshan's Illustrated Renaissance

Geeta Press has reintroduced a new illustrated edition of 'Shri Krishna Leela Darshan', a cherished book initially published in 1938. Officials confirmed on Tuesday that 3,000 copies have been printed, including 50 destined for Nepal.

This edition, surfacing 87 years after the first, includes vibrant illustrations to enhance the reading experience, unlike its purely textual predecessor.

Authored by Sant Prabhudatt Brahmachari, the 256-page book chronicles the childhood tales of Lord Krishna and is crafted with high-quality paper to attract young readers and devotees. With copies distributed to branches across India, Geeta Press may consider further prints if demand continues, according to manager Lal Mani Tiwari.

