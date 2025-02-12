Michael Kors Unveils 'Throwaway Chic' at NY Fashion Week
Michael Kors showcased his fall/winter 2025 collection at New York Fashion Week, infusing his designs with 'throwaway chic'—practical yet luxurious. Models featured wool coats, leather dresses, and silk blouses. The show emphasized comfort while highlighting movement and sensuality with covered-up yet powerful looks.
Michael Kors debuted his fall/winter 2025 collection at New York Fashion Week, concluding a week that spotlighted nearly 60 designers. Revered for his blend of practicality and luxury, Kors introduced the motif of 'throwaway chic' in his latest work.
With a focus on ease, comfort, and movement, Kors explained his vision of looking chic yet relaxed, drawing on the French concept of 'dégagé.' The collection featured models in draped wool coats, supple leather dresses, and flowing silk blouses—garments that balanced power dressing with a move away from revealing styles.
Kors emphasized a shift towards more covered-up silhouettes that maintain sensuality through movement. Other highlights of Fashion Week included Wes Gordon's Carolina Herrera line inspired by the film 'Being There,' Christian Siriano's automotive-themed designs, and Sergio Hudson's dedication to wildfire victims with haute couture-influenced everyday wear.
