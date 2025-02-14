Rediscovering India's Lost Maritime Heritage

Former President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the maritime heritage of India, highlighting a period of 'maritime neglect' during the medieval era, which hindered the nation's naval prowess. Speaking at the National Maritime Foundation lecture, he stressed the impact of European colonization that exploited India's maritime infrastructure, leading to a 'maritime blindness'.

Kovind praised the Indian Navy's transition from a coastal defense force to a modern blue-water navy, attributing this transformation to dedicated individuals reclaiming India's lost maritime heritage. Historical ties to the sea remain a testament to India's cultural and economic exchanges with the world, dating back 5000 years to the Indus Valley Civilization.

In his address, Kovind cited significant archaeological sites like Lothal and ancient scriptures like the Rig Veda that underscore the maritime activities in India's past. He also shed light on the Chola dynasty's maritime influence, asserting that India's maritime identity was foundational to its growth, as echoed by present-day leaders aiming for maritime dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)