Uttar Pradesh Official Calls for Oversight on Comedian's Show

Aparna Yadav, Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission, requested the state's DGP to prevent indecent comments on women during comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi's show in Lucknow. She highlighted concerns from his past performances and urged review of events promoting vulgarity, citing prominent comedians as examples of positive conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:42 IST
Aparna Yadav, the Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission, has formally requested the Director General of Police (DGP) to intervene and ensure that comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi's upcoming show in Lucknow does not include any indecent comments about women.

In a letter sent on February 14, Yadav expressed her concerns that Bassi's previous performances have included inappropriate language, as observed on social media platforms. She urged the DGP to take necessary steps to control such content, suggesting that if a guarantee cannot be made, shows of this nature should be reconsidered.

Yadav emphasized that comedy does not necessitate vulgar language, citing respected figures like Raju Srivastava and Kapil Sharma as examples. She also referenced the country's cultural values and the legal repercussions outlined under section 294 (d) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for making indecent remarks in public performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

