Puducherry: A Hub for Indo-French Ventures
Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan highlighted the region's potential to be a hub for Indo-French business ventures during the Indo-French Festival 2025. Emphasizing cultural and economic ties, the festival underscored the need for educational exchanges and technological innovations to strengthen bilateral relations.
Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan emphasized the union territory's potential to become a hub for Indo-French business ventures during his speech at the Indo-French Festival 2025. The festival, dubbed 'A Touch of France,' focused on cultural, educational, and economic ties between the two nations.
Kailashnathan expressed that the Indo-French relationship, while built on historic connections, is evolving and growing stronger each year. He called for more educational exchanges and technological innovations to bring the two nations closer.
Chief Minister N Rangasamy and other dignitaries, including Tourism Minister K Lakshminarayanan and French Consul General Etienne Rolland Piegue, also attended the event, highlighting the longstanding cultural bond between Puducherry and France.
