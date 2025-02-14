Left Menu

Tilda Swinton Announces Hiatus After Lifetime Award

Award-winning actress Tilda Swinton plans to step away from acting for the rest of the year after receiving a Golden Bear for lifetime achievement at the Berlin Film Festival. She cited the need for a break and a desire to pursue long-anticipated personal projects since the pandemic's financial pressures.

Tilda Swinton Announces Hiatus After Lifetime Award
Tilda Swinton (Image source/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned for her performances in films like 'Michael Clayton' and 'The Deep End', Tilda Swinton is taking a breather from her bustling career in acting, Deadline reports. The 75th Berlin Film Festival recently honored Swinton with a Golden Bear for lifetime achievement, prompting the actress to announce her tentative hiatus for personal endeavors.

Upon wrapping up the festival, Swinton shared, "I need a break, and I'm going to have one." Returning to Scotland, she intends to focus on a chapter she'd been anticipating for 15 years, though she refrained from specifying the details. The acclaimed actress mentioned her intent to develop a variety of projects, some related to cinema and others not.

Swinton pointed out the escalated pressures on filmmakers since the pandemic. "Things have gotten a bit out of hand," she remarked, expressing frustration over decreased flexibility in indie film financing. Her decision to pause comes amidst her lauded role in Pedro Almodóvar's English-language debut, 'The Room Next Door. – (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

