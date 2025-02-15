Ziddi Girls: A Spirited Journey of Identity and Friendship

'Ziddi Girls,' a fresh young adult series, is all set to debut on Prime Video on February 27. Featuring a new cast including Atiya Tara Nayak and Umang Bhadana, the show is helmed by notable directors Shonali Bose, Vasant Nath, and Neha Veena Sharma. Announced by Prime Video on its X handle, the series promises to capture the essence of college life in Delhi.

The creators, Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy, describe the eight-episode series as a blend of entertainment and thought-provoking storytelling, focusing on five spirited young women navigating identity and friendship. Backed by a strong production team, 'Ziddi Girls' aims to highlight the trials and triumphs of adulthood through a modern, female perspective.

The series features newcomer actors alongside seasoned stars like Simran and Nandita Das. With its empowering narrative and engaging characters, 'Ziddi Girls' seeks to offer audiences a profound reflection on personal strength and determination.

