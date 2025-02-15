Left Menu

Ziddi Girls: A Spirited Journey of Identity and Friendship

'Ziddi Girls', a new eight-episode young adult series on Prime Video, explores the lives of spirited young women seeking identity at Delhi's colleges. Created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy, the show combines entertainment with meaningful narratives, highlighting friendship and self-discovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 16:23 IST
'Ziddi Girls,' a fresh young adult series, is all set to debut on Prime Video on February 27. Featuring a new cast including Atiya Tara Nayak and Umang Bhadana, the show is helmed by notable directors Shonali Bose, Vasant Nath, and Neha Veena Sharma. Announced by Prime Video on its X handle, the series promises to capture the essence of college life in Delhi.

The creators, Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy, describe the eight-episode series as a blend of entertainment and thought-provoking storytelling, focusing on five spirited young women navigating identity and friendship. Backed by a strong production team, 'Ziddi Girls' aims to highlight the trials and triumphs of adulthood through a modern, female perspective.

The series features newcomer actors alongside seasoned stars like Simran and Nandita Das. With its empowering narrative and engaging characters, 'Ziddi Girls' seeks to offer audiences a profound reflection on personal strength and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

