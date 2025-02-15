Ziddi Girls: A Tale of Friendship and Courage Premieres Globally

The makers of 'Four More Shots Please!' bring a new series, 'Ziddi Girls,' a college drama featuring female newcomers. The series is set to stream globally on Prime Video on February 27.

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, and directed by Shonali Bose with writing contributions from Vasant Nath and Neha Veena Sharma, this eight-episode Hindi Original stars Atiya Tara Nayak, Umang Bhadana, Zaina Ali, Deeya Damini, and Anupriya Caroli in leading roles. They join acclaimed actors Simran, Nandita Das, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Lillete Dubey, and Revathy.

According to a press release, 'Ziddi Girls' encapsulates the essence of youth through Gen Z freshers at a prestigious Delhi college, exploring their dreams and adulthood realities. At its core, the series celebrates friendship and sisterhood, showcasing the strength of solidarity as these women chase ambitions and build unique bonds.

Creators Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy recall their collaboration with Prime Video on 'Four More Shots Please!' describing 'Ziddi Girls' as an exciting new narrative about young women's journey of discovery in Delhi. The series will stream in India and 240 countries globally, premiering on February 27.

