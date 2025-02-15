Left Menu

Ziddi Girls: A Tale of Friendship and Courage Premieres Globally

'Ziddi Girls,' by creators of 'Four More Shots Please!', is a college drama launching on Prime Video on February 27. It follows Gen Z students navigating dreams and adulthood at a Delhi college. The series celebrates friendship and courage, starring a fresh cast alongside acclaimed actors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 17:03 IST
Ziddi Girls: A Tale of Friendship and Courage Premieres Globally
Ziddi Girls Poster (Image Source: Amazon Prime Video). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The makers of 'Four More Shots Please!' bring a new series, 'Ziddi Girls,' a college drama featuring female newcomers. The series is set to stream globally on Prime Video on February 27.

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, and directed by Shonali Bose with writing contributions from Vasant Nath and Neha Veena Sharma, this eight-episode Hindi Original stars Atiya Tara Nayak, Umang Bhadana, Zaina Ali, Deeya Damini, and Anupriya Caroli in leading roles. They join acclaimed actors Simran, Nandita Das, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Lillete Dubey, and Revathy.

According to a press release, 'Ziddi Girls' encapsulates the essence of youth through Gen Z freshers at a prestigious Delhi college, exploring their dreams and adulthood realities. At its core, the series celebrates friendship and sisterhood, showcasing the strength of solidarity as these women chase ambitions and build unique bonds.

Creators Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy recall their collaboration with Prime Video on 'Four More Shots Please!' describing 'Ziddi Girls' as an exciting new narrative about young women's journey of discovery in Delhi. The series will stream in India and 240 countries globally, premiering on February 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025