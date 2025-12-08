Left Menu

Odisha Under Scrutiny: Rising Crimes Against Women

Odisha reported 40,947 cases of crimes against women within 15 months, as revealed by CM Mohan Charan Majhi. The opposition claims an increase in such crimes since the BJP's rise to power. The state has initiated several measures to improve investigation and conviction rates in response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:55 IST
The state of Odisha has witnessed a steep rise in crimes against women, with 40,947 cases, including 3,205 rapes, registered over the past 15 months. This alarming revelation was presented by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during an assembly session on Monday.

Since the BJP assumed leadership in June 2024, critics have accused the administration of failing to curb the increasing offenses against women. Data shared by Majhi details 202 attempted rapes, 1,476 sexual harassment cases, and 9,851 molestations, among others, recorded between July 2024 and September 2025.

To combat the situation, the government has initiated various measures, such as the establishment of Investigative Units on Crime Against Women in 29 districts and setting up a dedicated Children and Women Online Abuse Monitoring Unit, aiming to bolster investigation quality and improve conviction rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

