Earthquake and Tsunami Shake Northern Japan

A 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck northern Japan's Honshu and Hokkaido islands, triggering a 40-centimeter tsunami. The quake caused injuries and led to an emergency task force by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Authorities prioritize safety and conduct nuclear plant checks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

A 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northern Japan on Monday, resulting in a tsunami reaching up to 40 centimeters. The seismic event originated just east of Aomori and south of Hokkaido, affecting coastal areas.

According to NHK, several individuals sustained injuries at a hotel in Hachinohe, Aomori. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced the formation of an emergency task force to evaluate the situation. "We are putting people's lives first and doing everything we can," she emphasized.

Nuclear facilities in the affected region are undergoing safety checks as part of the immediate response measures, ensuring comprehensive safety assessments.

