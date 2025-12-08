Left Menu

Blaze Ravages Kullu Homes and Temple Storeroom

A late-night fire in Kullu district destroyed two homes and a temple storeroom. Reports confirmed no casualties, and locals alongside fire personnel extinguished the blaze after several hours. Challenges arose due to the village's remote location, and investigations into the cause and damage are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Kullu district, a fire broke out late Sunday night, consuming two houses and a temple storeroom, according to police reports. Fortunately, no lives were lost in the incident.

Officials stated that the blaze ignited around 1:30 am in Dadheri village in Parvati Valley, starting from a house belonging to Shyam Sunder. The flames rapidly spread, affecting a neighboring house owned by Pyare Lal and a storeroom of a temple dedicated to a local deity.

Despite villagers' immediate response to control the flames, their efforts faced challenges due to the lack of proper road connectivity in the remote mountainous area. Eventually, the fire was contained after a few hours with the aid of local residents and fire department personnel. Authorities are investigating the fire's origin and assessing the damages.

