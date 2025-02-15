Tripura Chief Minister Invites PM Modi to Inaugurate Redeveloped Temple

Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha, during a visit to Delhi, extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the newly redeveloped Mata Tripureswari temple located in Gomati district. The development of the temple, governed under the PRASAD scheme by the Ministry of Tourism, involved an investment of Rs 54 crore, aiming to enhance religious tourism to the sacred site, recognized as one of the 51 Shakti Peeths.

"Delighted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi. On behalf of the people of Tripura, I invited him to inaugurate the redeveloped Mata Tripureswari Temple premises at Matabari, Tripura," Saha shared on Facebook, signaling the temple's expected readiness for inauguration next month, according to Bhaskar Dasgupta, Officer on Special Duty at the Matabari Temple Trust.

The redevelopment is anticipated to significantly boost visitor numbers, accommodating around 50,000 devotees in a day. Additionally, during their meeting, CM Saha conveyed his regards for the Prime Minister's recent achievements and deliberated on the potential establishment of premier institutes and infrastructure projects within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)