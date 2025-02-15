Left Menu

Tourism Fair Mishap: Nepal's Deputy PM Injured in Balloon Fire

Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel suffered burn injuries during a tourism fair inauguration due to a balloon fire in Pokhara. Both Paudel and Pokhara Mayor Dhanraj Acharya were flown to Kathmandu for treatment. Their conditions are stable following the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:29 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Bishnu Prasad Paudel, Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, faced an unexpected incident during a tourism fair inauguration in Pokhara, leading to burn injuries.

As Paudel and Pokhara Mayor Dhanraj Acharya attempted to light a candle, hydrogen-filled balloons caught fire abruptly, causing injuries. The fair, marking the 'Visit Pokhara Year,' anticipates drawing two million tourists by 2025.

Both officials were promptly airlifted to Kirtipur Burn Hospital in Kathmandu. Although initially treated in Pokhara, statements confirmed their conditions as stable and no longer a concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

