Tourism Fair Mishap: Nepal's Deputy PM Injured in Balloon Fire
Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel suffered burn injuries during a tourism fair inauguration due to a balloon fire in Pokhara. Both Paudel and Pokhara Mayor Dhanraj Acharya were flown to Kathmandu for treatment. Their conditions are stable following the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:29 IST
- Country:
- Nepal
Bishnu Prasad Paudel, Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, faced an unexpected incident during a tourism fair inauguration in Pokhara, leading to burn injuries.
As Paudel and Pokhara Mayor Dhanraj Acharya attempted to light a candle, hydrogen-filled balloons caught fire abruptly, causing injuries. The fair, marking the 'Visit Pokhara Year,' anticipates drawing two million tourists by 2025.
Both officials were promptly airlifted to Kirtipur Burn Hospital in Kathmandu. Although initially treated in Pokhara, statements confirmed their conditions as stable and no longer a concern.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Medical tourism in India to be promoted in partnership with private sector: FM.
Transforming India's Tourism Landscape: A Government Initiative
India's Tourism Boom: Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils FY 2025-2026 Budget Initiatives
India's Tourism Boom: Unveiling Employment-Led Growth Initiatives
India Bets Big on Tourism, Tax Relief: A New Dawn in Budget 2025