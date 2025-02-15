Tourism Fair Mishap: Nepal's Deputy PM Injured in Balloon Fire

Bishnu Prasad Paudel, Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, faced an unexpected incident during a tourism fair inauguration in Pokhara, leading to burn injuries.

As Paudel and Pokhara Mayor Dhanraj Acharya attempted to light a candle, hydrogen-filled balloons caught fire abruptly, causing injuries. The fair, marking the 'Visit Pokhara Year,' anticipates drawing two million tourists by 2025.

Both officials were promptly airlifted to Kirtipur Burn Hospital in Kathmandu. Although initially treated in Pokhara, statements confirmed their conditions as stable and no longer a concern.

