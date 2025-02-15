Fiery Escape: Dutch Tourists Survive SUV Blaze on Safari

A Dutch couple narrowly avoided disaster when their vehicle caught fire during a night safari near the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district. The incident occurred around 7:30 pm on Saturday, police have reported.

The tourists were traveling in a sports utility vehicle when flames erupted from beneath the bonnet just 10 meters ahead of the Tala turn, located 37 kilometers from the district headquarters, according to Tala police outpost in-charge Virendra Yadav.

The couple, along with their driver, quickly exited the vehicle and continued their safari in another vehicle. Authorities, notified of the incident, dispatched fire tenders to the scene, but the vehicle was completely gutted, with the fire likely caused by a short circuit, Yadav added.

