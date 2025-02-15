Left Menu

Fiery Escape: Dutch Tourists Survive SUV Blaze on Safari

A Dutch couple narrowly escaped a vehicle fire during a night safari near the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. Their SUV caught fire due to a likely short circuit, 37 km from Umaria's district headquarters, but they managed to continue their safari unscathed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Umaria | Updated: 15-02-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 22:03 IST
Fiery Escape: Dutch Tourists Survive SUV Blaze on Safari
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Dutch couple narrowly avoided disaster when their vehicle caught fire during a night safari near the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district. The incident occurred around 7:30 pm on Saturday, police have reported.

The tourists were traveling in a sports utility vehicle when flames erupted from beneath the bonnet just 10 meters ahead of the Tala turn, located 37 kilometers from the district headquarters, according to Tala police outpost in-charge Virendra Yadav.

The couple, along with their driver, quickly exited the vehicle and continued their safari in another vehicle. Authorities, notified of the incident, dispatched fire tenders to the scene, but the vehicle was completely gutted, with the fire likely caused by a short circuit, Yadav added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025