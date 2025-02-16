Jacob Elordi's Transformative Role in 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North'

Australian actor Jacob Elordi, renowned for his role in "Euphoria," spoke about the significant weight loss he underwent for his part in the prisoner-of-war drama "The Narrow Road to the Deep North." He expressed gratitude for the support of the cast, stating that their camaraderie made the experience more bearable.

The Berlin Film Festival audience learned about his role as Dorrigo Evans, a character that required deep emotional and physical transformation. The series, adapted from Richard Flanagan's 2014 Booker Prize-winning novel, explores Evans' life, from a war-time affair to his time in a POW camp.

Set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, the series will be available starting April 18. Elordi's portrayal promises an intense reflection of a young medical officer's journey through different life periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)