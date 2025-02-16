Left Menu

Jacob Elordi's Transformative Role in 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North'

Australian actor Jacob Elordi discusses his weight loss for 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North.' The role as Dorrigo Evans in the five-part series forged camaraderie among cast members. The show, based on Richard Flanagan's novel, premieres April 18 on Amazon Prime Video in select countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 16-02-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 02:32 IST
Jacob Elordi's Transformative Role in 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North'
Jacob Elordi
  • Country:
  • Germany

Australian actor Jacob Elordi, renowned for his role in "Euphoria," spoke about the significant weight loss he underwent for his part in the prisoner-of-war drama "The Narrow Road to the Deep North." He expressed gratitude for the support of the cast, stating that their camaraderie made the experience more bearable.

The Berlin Film Festival audience learned about his role as Dorrigo Evans, a character that required deep emotional and physical transformation. The series, adapted from Richard Flanagan's 2014 Booker Prize-winning novel, explores Evans' life, from a war-time affair to his time in a POW camp.

Set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, the series will be available starting April 18. Elordi's portrayal promises an intense reflection of a young medical officer's journey through different life periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025