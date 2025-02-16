Hindi: Bridging Cultures at the United Nations

The Hindi language, spoken by 600 million people worldwide, is increasingly significant on the global stage, according to a top United Nations official. India's Permanent Mission in the UN marked World Hindi Day, with a focus on 'Multilingualism and the Promotion of Hindi Abroad.'

Guest of Honour, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur emphasized India's multilingual and multicultural heritage. Initiatives to popularize Hindi globally are in motion, and UN recognition would further elevate its status, noted the Permanent Mission.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador P Harish, announced Hindi's inclusion among non-official UN languages, alongside India's $7 million contribution to support Hindi UN News. The event featured academics promoting Hindi in the US and highlighted multilingualism's role in expanding digital Hindi content.

(With inputs from agencies.)