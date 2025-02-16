Left Menu

Farewell to a Film Legend: Remembering C Krishnaveni

C Krishnaveni, a pioneering Telugu actress and producer, passed away at the age of 102 due to age-related issues. Known for introducing N T Rama Rao to cinema, she acted in over 40 films and produced several notable movies. Her contributions earned her the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-02-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 12:20 IST
The Telugu film industry mourns the loss of veteran actress and producer C Krishnaveni who passed away at the age of 102. Known for her pivotal role in introducing the iconic N T Rama Rao to cinema, she left an indelible mark on the industry.

Born in West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, Krishnaveni made her acting debut in 1938 and went on to feature in over 40 films. Her production endeavors, including films like 'Bhisma' and 'Daksha Yagnam', showcased her multifaceted talent and dedication to Telugu cinema.

In recognition of her contributions, she was bestowed with the prestigious Raghupathi Venkaiah Award in 2004. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences, highlighting her lasting impact on the art and culture landscape.

