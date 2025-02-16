Left Menu

Reviving the 80s: A Visual and Cultural Journey

Graphic designer Seema Sethi explores the iconic 1980s in her book 'Romancing The 80s', capturing the decade's vibrant energy, cultural shifts, and influential trends. Through visuals and nostalgic narratives, Sethi celebrates the era's unique charm, from neon fashion and Bollywood drama to technological advances and unifying media.

Updated: 16-02-2025 13:38 IST
  • India

Graphic designer Seema Sethi invites readers to relive the iconic 1980s through her book 'Romancing The 80s'. The work serves as both a visual and emotional tribute to a decade marked by neon colors, evolving technology, and unforgettable music that continues to resonate with audiences today.

Sethi taps into the nostalgia surrounding the 1980s, a pivotal period in India's cultural landscape. The era saw television becoming a unifying force with shows like 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat' captivating families nationwide. Bollywood thrived with larger-than-life storytelling, cementing cinema as a cultural stronghold.

The book emphasizes India's growing global presence during the 80s, highlighted by the Indian cricket team's 1983 World Cup victory. Fashion trends and the dawn of technology set the stage for future innovations. Sethi's work underscores the decade's indelible impact on modern culture and individuality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

