Nivin Pauly Gears Up for India's First Multiverse Superhero Film

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly has announced his role in 'Multiverse Manmadhan', heralded as India's first multiverse superhero film. Directed by Adithyan Chandrashekar, known for 'Enkilum Chandrike', the film is co-written by Anandu and Nithiraj. Pauly shared the news enthusiastically on Instagram, expressing excitement for the unique project.

Malayalam cinema's beloved actor Nivin Pauly announced on Sunday his involvement as the lead in 'Multiverse Manmadhan', touted as India's first-ever multiverse superhero movie.

The film is directed by Adithyan Chandrashekar, whose previous works include the 2023 film 'Enkilum Chandrike' and the 2019 mini-series 'Average Ambili'. 'Multiverse Manmadhan' is co-written by Anandu and Nithiraj, featuring creative collaboration with Aneesh.

Pauly took to Instagram to share the film's poster and his excitement, stating this project holds special meaning for him. He expressed his eagerness for viewers to experience the film's adventurous journey. Previously, Pauly was seen in the comedy-drama 'Malayalee from India', directed by Dijo Jose Antony.

