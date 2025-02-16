Left Menu

Recurring Tragedies: The Deadly Reality of Stampedes in India

Stampedes during major religious gatherings in India have led to numerous casualties over the years. Thousands of pilgrims, often gathering for auspicious events, have faced deadly stampedes, resulting in tragic loss of life. The recurring pattern highlights the need for effective crowd management and safety measures during such large-scale events.

Updated: 16-02-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 14:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A stampede at New Delhi Railway station has once again underscored the tragic and recurring issue of crowd-related disasters in India. This incident claimed at least 18 lives and drew parallels to previous stampedes, including one at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj just weeks earlier.

History reveals a series of deadly stampedes, from the sheer chaos at religious sites during significant Hindu calendar events to the tragic collapse of structures amid mass gatherings. Notable tragedies span from Maharashtra's Mandhardevi temple in 2005 to the infamous incident at Uttar Pradesh's Hathras during a prayer meeting in July 2024.

The heartbreaking loss of life in these events underscores the urgent necessity for improved safety measures and crowd control during large congregations, as religious passion intersects dangerously with inadequate infrastructure and management.

