Mira Nair's Cinematic Journey with Irrfan Khan: From Delhi to 'The Namesake'
Award-winning director Mira Nair first cast Irrfan Khan in 'Salaam Bombay!' and later reunited with him for 'The Namesake'. For the role, Khan immersed himself in the American experience to authentically portray his character. His collaboration with Nair focused on retaining the fresh perspective of America.
Award-winning director Mira Nair first encountered actor Irrfan Khan in Delhi's National School of Drama, casting him in her 1988 film 'Salaam Bombay!' for a brief role. She promised to work with him again, which materialized 15 years later in 'The Namesake'.
In 'The Namesake', based on Jhumpa Lahiri's book, Khan portrayed Ashoke Ganguli, a role that demanded authenticity in representing a fresh immigrant experience in America. Nair embraced Khan's unfamiliarity with America to produce a genuine performance.
To perfect his role, Khan was introduced to Lahiri's parents and adjusted his accent with guidance from both Nair and community settings on set, striking a balance that reflected the immigrant's journey.
