Mira Nair's Cinematic Journey with Irrfan Khan: From Delhi to 'The Namesake'

Award-winning director Mira Nair first encountered actor Irrfan Khan in Delhi's National School of Drama, casting him in her 1988 film 'Salaam Bombay!' for a brief role. She promised to work with him again, which materialized 15 years later in 'The Namesake'.

In 'The Namesake', based on Jhumpa Lahiri's book, Khan portrayed Ashoke Ganguli, a role that demanded authenticity in representing a fresh immigrant experience in America. Nair embraced Khan's unfamiliarity with America to produce a genuine performance.

To perfect his role, Khan was introduced to Lahiri's parents and adjusted his accent with guidance from both Nair and community settings on set, striking a balance that reflected the immigrant's journey.

