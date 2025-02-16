Left Menu

Mira Nair's Cinematic Journey with Irrfan Khan: From Delhi to 'The Namesake'

Award-winning director Mira Nair first cast Irrfan Khan in 'Salaam Bombay!' and later reunited with him for 'The Namesake'. For the role, Khan immersed himself in the American experience to authentically portray his character. His collaboration with Nair focused on retaining the fresh perspective of America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 15:52 IST
Mira Nair's Cinematic Journey with Irrfan Khan: From Delhi to 'The Namesake'
  • Country:
  • India

Award-winning director Mira Nair first encountered actor Irrfan Khan in Delhi's National School of Drama, casting him in her 1988 film 'Salaam Bombay!' for a brief role. She promised to work with him again, which materialized 15 years later in 'The Namesake'.

In 'The Namesake', based on Jhumpa Lahiri's book, Khan portrayed Ashoke Ganguli, a role that demanded authenticity in representing a fresh immigrant experience in America. Nair embraced Khan's unfamiliarity with America to produce a genuine performance.

To perfect his role, Khan was introduced to Lahiri's parents and adjusted his accent with guidance from both Nair and community settings on set, striking a balance that reflected the immigrant's journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025