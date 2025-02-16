Left Menu

Call for Unity: Building Consensus for Kashmiri Pandits' Return

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Hurriyat Conference chairman, emphasized the importance of creating an intra-community consensus for the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley. He stressed that both communities need to work together to ensure a dignified return, while also addressing issues like alcohol ban and cultural protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-02-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 17:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Hurriyat Conference head, has underscored the necessity for an intra-community agreement for the return of Kashmiri Pandits to Kashmir. Farooq asserted that their return should be to an inclusive society, opposing any separate cluster concept in south Kashmir.

Following an interfaith conference in Budgam, Farooq maintained that the issue is humanitarian. To achieve a consensus on the return modalities, both Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits must engage in dialogue. He also criticized the government's claims of normalcy, citing restrictions and security concerns.

Farooq further commented on the state government's stance on alcohol, advocating for the preservation of cultural values over tourism-driven revenue from alcohol sales. Highlighting ongoing issues with drug addiction, he urged the ruling party to prioritize societal welfare over revenue by following other Indian states with existing alcohol bans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

