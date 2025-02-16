Kolkata Port's Massive Move: Eco-Wellness Hub at Nature Park

The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata is set to open bids for leasing nearly five acres of land at Nature Park on Taratala Road. The move aims to develop an 'Eco-Wellness Hub' and tourism center, providing a new attraction within the city limits.

The port's decision aligns with its commitment to sustainable development. Efforts to lease the land are expected to generate over Rs 3 crore annually, without disturbing the area's ecosystem, according to Deputy Chairman Samrat Rahi. Local fisheries support will continue, ensuring community benefits.

Stakeholder feedback has led to an increase in the land parcel size to five acres. The leased area will focus on eco-friendly uses, including a tourist center, eco-cottages, and amenities, with adherence to sustainable construction practices to preserve the area's rich biodiversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)