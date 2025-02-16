Stars Shine at Berlin Film Festival Amid Controversies and Exciting Premieres
The Berlin Film Festival continues to make headlines with gripping films and controversies. Tilda Swinton defends her attendance amid boycott calls, while new releases like 'Hot Milk' and 'Narrow Road' stir conversations. Meanwhile, Spotify explores new subscription models, and BAFTA films like 'Conclave' excite cinema fans.
The Berlin Film Festival is capturing attention with both glamorous premieres and controversies. British actress Tilda Swinton attended despite boycott calls over the Gaza conflict, stirring debate. She received the honorary Golden Bear award and later announced a short hiatus from acting.
Amid the festival buzz, many films are in the spotlight, including 'Hot Milk,' a compelling drama that explores profound life and death themes. Meanwhile, Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs have seen a sexual assault lawsuit against them dismissed, marking another news emphasis.
In the business realm, Spotify plans to introduce a premium 'Music Pro' tier, potentially elevating its service with exclusive features. Meanwhile, Hollywood stars are gathering in London for the BAFTAs, where films like 'Conclave' vie for top honors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
