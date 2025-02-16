Rishi Sunak's Cultural Odyssey in Agra: A Familial Tribute

In a cultural tribute, former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak journeyed to Agra, accompanied by his family, to honor the revered shrine of Salim Chishti. The family offered a 'chaadar' and tied a thread at the dargah, symbolizing a moment of reverence at Fatehpur Sikri.

The Sunaks, who embarked on a two-day visit commencing February 15, immersed themselves in the historical splendor of Fatehpur Sikri, a World Heritage site. Guided by the Conservation Assistant, the family explored significant landmarks including the Diwan-e-Aam and the fort of Jodhabai.

The visit reached its zenith at the Taj Mahal, where the family spent nearly an hour and a half, leaving a heartfelt note in the visitor's book. Security was paramount, and top-tier protection accompanied their immersive cultural experience under the vigilance of the CISF personnel.

