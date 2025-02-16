Rishi Sunak's Cultural Odyssey in Agra: A Familial Tribute
Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Agra with his family, paying homage at the dargah of Salim Chishti and exploring Fatehpur Sikri and the Taj Mahal. Their visit was marked by religious offerings and cultural appreciation, with tight security measures in place.
In a cultural tribute, former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak journeyed to Agra, accompanied by his family, to honor the revered shrine of Salim Chishti. The family offered a 'chaadar' and tied a thread at the dargah, symbolizing a moment of reverence at Fatehpur Sikri.
The Sunaks, who embarked on a two-day visit commencing February 15, immersed themselves in the historical splendor of Fatehpur Sikri, a World Heritage site. Guided by the Conservation Assistant, the family explored significant landmarks including the Diwan-e-Aam and the fort of Jodhabai.
The visit reached its zenith at the Taj Mahal, where the family spent nearly an hour and a half, leaving a heartfelt note in the visitor's book. Security was paramount, and top-tier protection accompanied their immersive cultural experience under the vigilance of the CISF personnel.
