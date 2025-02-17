Madhya Pradesh Unveils New Excise Policy: A Boost for Low-Alcohol Bars

Madhya Pradesh is set to witness the introduction of new 'Low Alcoholic Beverage Bars' starting April 1. This innovative excise policy allows only beverages with a maximum of 10% alcohol in these outlets, marking a shift from traditional liquor bars, an official announced recently.

Alongside this development, the government has declared a liquor sale ban in 19 areas, inclusive of 17 holy cities such as Ujjain and Omkareshwar. This policy, endorsed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, foresees an estimated Rs 450 crore loss in excise revenue. However, carrying and consuming personal liquor remains unpenalized in these zones.

Despite these restrictions, the state encourages wine production from a diverse range of fruits under its Grape Processing Policy. Additional measures include a 20% hike in liquor shop renewal fees while maintaining concessions for heritage liquor producers. The policy aims to boost local income through expanded horticultural ventures.

