Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Unveils New Excise Policy: A Boost for Low-Alcohol Bars

Madhya Pradesh introduces low-alcoholic beverage bars, offering beer, wine, and ready-to-drink beverages with a maximum of 10% alcohol, starting April 1. Liquor sales will halt in 19 locations, including holy cities, resulting in a revenue loss of Rs 450 crore. Wine production from various fruits to be promoted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 17-02-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 00:11 IST
Madhya Pradesh Unveils New Excise Policy: A Boost for Low-Alcohol Bars
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh is set to witness the introduction of new 'Low Alcoholic Beverage Bars' starting April 1. This innovative excise policy allows only beverages with a maximum of 10% alcohol in these outlets, marking a shift from traditional liquor bars, an official announced recently.

Alongside this development, the government has declared a liquor sale ban in 19 areas, inclusive of 17 holy cities such as Ujjain and Omkareshwar. This policy, endorsed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, foresees an estimated Rs 450 crore loss in excise revenue. However, carrying and consuming personal liquor remains unpenalized in these zones.

Despite these restrictions, the state encourages wine production from a diverse range of fruits under its Grape Processing Policy. Additional measures include a 20% hike in liquor shop renewal fees while maintaining concessions for heritage liquor producers. The policy aims to boost local income through expanded horticultural ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025