Left Menu

BAFTAs 2023: Triumphs of 'Conclave', 'The Brutalist', and 'Emilia Perez'

The BAFTAs celebrated films like 'Conclave', 'The Brutalist', and 'Emilia Perez'. With 12 nominations, 'Conclave' secured major awards, while 'The Brutalist' and 'Emilia Perez' won in other categories. The night also highlighted the controversy surrounding Karla Sofia Gascon of 'Emilia Perez'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 01:15 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 01:15 IST
BAFTAs 2023: Triumphs of 'Conclave', 'The Brutalist', and 'Emilia Perez'

Papal selection thriller 'Conclave', period drama 'The Brutalist', and the Spanish-language film 'Emilia Perez' were among the standout winners at the BAFTAs, Britain's esteemed movie awards, held at the Royal Festival Hall overlooking the River Thames.

'Conclave', which had led the nominations with 12 nods, won outstanding British film, best adapted screenplay, and best editing. Director Edward Berger cited the film's relevance in today's era, emphasizing the role of movies in maintaining faith amidst a crisis of democracy.

'The Brutalist', depicting a Hungarian immigrant architect's life post-World War II, won accolades for best director, original score, and cinematography. Meanwhile, 'Emilia Perez', blending musical and crime genres, triumphed in the category for non-English language film, despite recent controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025