BAFTAs 2023: Triumphs of 'Conclave', 'The Brutalist', and 'Emilia Perez'

Papal selection thriller 'Conclave', period drama 'The Brutalist', and the Spanish-language film 'Emilia Perez' were among the standout winners at the BAFTAs, Britain's esteemed movie awards, held at the Royal Festival Hall overlooking the River Thames.

'Conclave', which had led the nominations with 12 nods, won outstanding British film, best adapted screenplay, and best editing. Director Edward Berger cited the film's relevance in today's era, emphasizing the role of movies in maintaining faith amidst a crisis of democracy.

'The Brutalist', depicting a Hungarian immigrant architect's life post-World War II, won accolades for best director, original score, and cinematography. Meanwhile, 'Emilia Perez', blending musical and crime genres, triumphed in the category for non-English language film, despite recent controversies.

