CottonConnect Pioneers Sustainable Textile Supply Chains at Bharat Tex 2025

CottonConnect is at Bharat Tex 2025, showcasing its sustainable supply chain innovations. It works with 800,000 farmers across six countries, enhancing yields and profits. Core focuses are responsible sourcing and climate action. Its TraceBale platform boosts transparency and sustainability, crucial for eco-conscious consumers. CottonConnect aims for a thriving, responsible textile industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 11:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

CottonConnect, a leading organization in sustainable sourcing for the textile industry, is participating in the Bharat Tex 2025 event in New Delhi from February 14-17. The organization, known for driving responsible supply chains, showcases its innovative tools that enhance transparency and sustainability in the textile sector.

Having collaborated with over 800,000 farmers across six countries, including India and China, CottonConnect reports significant improvements in crop yields and farmer profits. The focus remains on raw material sourcing, climate action, social impact, and traceability. The TraceBale platform, featured at Bharat Tex, enables brands to track material origins, meeting consumer demands for transparent production processes.

CottonConnect is also focused on climate change mitigation, equipping farmers to adapt to and thrive despite climate challenges. By improving productivity and environmental practices, the organization helps build a sustainable future for the textile industry. These efforts underscore CottonConnect's commitment to a responsible and empowered supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

