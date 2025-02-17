Controversial Show Sparks Legal Battle for YouTuber Samay Raina

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has rejected an appeal by YouTuber Samay Raina to record his statement via videoconferencing in the ongoing 'India's Got Latent' controversy. Currently in the United States, Raina cited scheduling conflicts preventing his return to India until mid-March, but authorities insisted he appear in person on February 18.

The controversy stems from a controversial comment made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia during the show, leading to a formal complaint against Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, Raina, and the show's organizers. In response, Raina removed all show videos from his channel and pledged cooperation with law enforcement.

Simultaneously, Allahbadia has sought relief from the Supreme Court to consolidate multiple FIRs filed against him concerning the incident. Amidst mounting legal complexities, the Chief Justice of India has refrained from immediate oral hearings, while FIRs linked to obscenity and vulgar content claims have proliferated across Maharashtra and Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)