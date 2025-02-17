Unveiling Horror: France's Largest Child Sexual Abuse Case

Surgeon Joel Le Scouarnec, 74, is about to be tried in what is being dubbed as France's largest child sexual abuse case, with charges of raping and sexually assaulting 299 individuals, most of whom were children.

The shocking details emerged when police who searched his home in 2017 uncovered electronic diaries that described decades of abuse. In another disturbing revelation, Le Scouarnec's prior conviction for child pornography in 2005 seemingly didn't prevent him from continuing medical practice until his arrest over a decade later.

This case draws significant public attention to the lapses within France's publicly funded healthcare system, highlighting systemic failings that allowed such heinous acts to continue unabated. It raises critical questions about institutional responsibility and the need for stringent safeguards to protect vulnerable patients from potential abusers.

(With inputs from agencies.)