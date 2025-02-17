Left Menu

Controversy and Triumph: 'Emilia Perez' Sweeps BAFTA Amid Gascon's Scandal

Director Jacques Audiard thanked Karla Sofia Gascon, lead star of 'Emilia Perez,' during his acceptance of the Best Film Not in the English Language award at the BAFTA ceremony. Despite the backlash from Gascon's old tweets, the film triumphed over other international films.

Updated: 17-02-2025 14:28 IST
In a moment that blended controversy and artistic achievement, Director Jacques Audiard expressed gratitude to Karla Sofia Gascon during the BAFTA awards. The film 'Emilia Perez' claimed the prestigious Best Film Not in the English Language award, with Audiard noting Gascon's absence amid backlash over her past tweets.

The film is a Spanish language musical crime piece and features stars like Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez. Despite running against significant international films, 'Emilia Perez' emerged victorious. Gascon has faced public scrutiny due to the resurfacing of past tweets deemed Islamophobic and racist.

Audiard acknowledged the entire cast and crew during his acceptance speech at London's Royal Albert Hall. He singled out the contributions of stars like Saldana and Gomez, alongside addressing the controversy head-on by appreciating Gascon and the creative journey they shared, reinforcing the power of collaboration and artistry in film.

