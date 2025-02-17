Surprise Wins and Snubs at the BAFTAs 2023

The 2023 BAFTAs delivered unexpected outcomes, notably as 'Emilia Perez,' a French film, secured the Best Film Not in the English Language award. This win drew attention due to controversy surrounding its lead star, Karla Sofia Gascon, whose past tweets were criticized for being Islamophobic and racist.

In the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer category, Irish filmmaker Rich Peppiatt emerged victorious with 'Kneecap', overshadowing other strong contenders, including Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light'. This film, though not winning a BAFTA, holds the distinction of winning the Grand Prix at the Cannes festival.

Held at the Royal Albert Hall, the ceremony saw notable wins, including 'Conclave' as Best Film. Hosted by David Tennant, the BAFTAs showcased a diverse array of films, talents, and narratives, reflecting the richness of global cinema in the past year.

