Surprise Wins and Snubs at the BAFTAs 2023
The BAFTAs 2023 saw surprises, including 'Emilia Perez' winning the Best Film Not in English Language, despite controversy. Indian films were represented by Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' and others. The event, hosted by David Tennant, celebrated diverse talents and wins in various categories.
- Country:
- India
The 2023 BAFTAs delivered unexpected outcomes, notably as 'Emilia Perez,' a French film, secured the Best Film Not in the English Language award. This win drew attention due to controversy surrounding its lead star, Karla Sofia Gascon, whose past tweets were criticized for being Islamophobic and racist.
In the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer category, Irish filmmaker Rich Peppiatt emerged victorious with 'Kneecap', overshadowing other strong contenders, including Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light'. This film, though not winning a BAFTA, holds the distinction of winning the Grand Prix at the Cannes festival.
Held at the Royal Albert Hall, the ceremony saw notable wins, including 'Conclave' as Best Film. Hosted by David Tennant, the BAFTAs showcased a diverse array of films, talents, and narratives, reflecting the richness of global cinema in the past year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Juliette Binoche: From Cannes Debut to Jury President
Juliette Binoche: Leading Cannes Jury with Prestige and Humility
Juliette Binoche to Lead Cannes 2025 Jury
Netflix Cuts Ties with Emmy Nominee Karla Sofia Gascon Amid Online Controversy
Spotlight on Entertainment: From Cannes to Grammys and Beyond