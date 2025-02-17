Unveiling Forgotten Heroes: The Intriguing Lives of Chatto and Roy

A captivating new book, ''Spies, Lies And Allies: The Extraordinary Lives of Chatto and Roy'', has hit the shelves, shedding light on the lesser-known stories of Virendranath Chattopadhyaya and MN Roy. Written by journalist Kavitha Rao and published by Westland, this narrative delves into the clandestine world of spies and global revolutionary struggles.

The book examines the thrilling lives of Chattopadhyaya, brother of Sarojini Naidu, and MN Roy, founder of Indian Communism. Despite their significant contributions to India's freedom fight, they remain relatively unknown. Rao’s research uncovers their adventures across continents, revealing interactions with historical luminaries like Lenin, Stalin, and Nehru.

Rao's engaging storytelling breathes life into these figures, documenting their clandestine missions, love affairs, and brushes with danger. The publication, available for Rs 499, is poised to reintroduce these unsung heroes and their fascinating escapades to readers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)