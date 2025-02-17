Left Menu

Unveiling Forgotten Heroes: The Intriguing Lives of Chatto and Roy

The book 'Spies, Lies And Allies: The Extraordinary Lives of Chatto and Roy' by Kavitha Rao chronicles the secretive lives of forgotten freedom fighters Virendranath Chattopadhyaya and MN Roy. It takes readers on a global journey, highlighting their revolutionary activities, covert missions, and interactions with notable historical figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:46 IST
Unveiling Forgotten Heroes: The Intriguing Lives of Chatto and Roy
BookWater Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A captivating new book, ''Spies, Lies And Allies: The Extraordinary Lives of Chatto and Roy'', has hit the shelves, shedding light on the lesser-known stories of Virendranath Chattopadhyaya and MN Roy. Written by journalist Kavitha Rao and published by Westland, this narrative delves into the clandestine world of spies and global revolutionary struggles.

The book examines the thrilling lives of Chattopadhyaya, brother of Sarojini Naidu, and MN Roy, founder of Indian Communism. Despite their significant contributions to India's freedom fight, they remain relatively unknown. Rao’s research uncovers their adventures across continents, revealing interactions with historical luminaries like Lenin, Stalin, and Nehru.

Rao's engaging storytelling breathes life into these figures, documenting their clandestine missions, love affairs, and brushes with danger. The publication, available for Rs 499, is poised to reintroduce these unsung heroes and their fascinating escapades to readers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025