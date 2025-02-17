Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: Rising Star in Wildlife Tourism

Madhya Pradesh is evolving as a global hub for wildlife tourism, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav focusing on conservation efforts. Key initiatives include promoting Madhav National Park as a tiger reserve and conserving gharials in the Chambal River. The state aims to bolster biodiversity despite climate challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morena | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:12 IST
Madhya Pradesh: Rising Star in Wildlife Tourism
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh is making significant strides in wildlife tourism, emerging as a global focal point for conservation efforts. State Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed confidence in the state's ability to preserve its rich biodiversity, especially in its forested areas.

During a recent press engagement, Yadav emphasized enhancing Madhav National Park in Shivpuri by conferring it with tiger reserve status. As part of wildlife conservation endeavors, he also supervised the release of 10 gharials into the Chambal River, highlighting the region's pivotal role in gharial conservation given that it supports 85% of the world's population of this species.

The Chief Minister underscored plans to boost tourism in the Morena region, with a particular focus on the Chambal Sanctuary. He noted the challenges posed by climate change but reaffirmed the government's dedication to safeguarding rare species and exploring opportunities for dolphin rehabilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025