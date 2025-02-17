Madhya Pradesh: Rising Star in Wildlife Tourism

Madhya Pradesh is making significant strides in wildlife tourism, emerging as a global focal point for conservation efforts. State Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed confidence in the state's ability to preserve its rich biodiversity, especially in its forested areas.

During a recent press engagement, Yadav emphasized enhancing Madhav National Park in Shivpuri by conferring it with tiger reserve status. As part of wildlife conservation endeavors, he also supervised the release of 10 gharials into the Chambal River, highlighting the region's pivotal role in gharial conservation given that it supports 85% of the world's population of this species.

The Chief Minister underscored plans to boost tourism in the Morena region, with a particular focus on the Chambal Sanctuary. He noted the challenges posed by climate change but reaffirmed the government's dedication to safeguarding rare species and exploring opportunities for dolphin rehabilitation.

