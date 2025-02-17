India's Strategic Shift: Insights from JNU's Pandit Kunzru Memorial Lecture Series

The School of International Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University hosted the Pandit Kunzru Memorial Lecture Series in February 2025, a five-day event bringing together distinguished scholars and policymakers. The series focused on India's evolving role in global affairs, emphasizing the need for understanding international relations in today's interconnected world.

Speakers such as JNU Chancellor Ambassador Kanwal Sibal and Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit discussed complex diplomatic challenges and India's rise as a global leader. The event highlighted the importance of shifting from Western-centric narratives and adopting frameworks that align with India's global governance approach.

Key discussions included the crisis in multilateralism, climate change, and India's strategic alliances. The event served as a crucial platform for dialogue, stressing the importance of collaboration between academia and government to shape India's international future.

(With inputs from agencies.)