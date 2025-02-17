India's Strategic Shift: Insights from JNU's Pandit Kunzru Memorial Lecture Series
The Pandit Kunzru Memorial Lecture Series 2025 at JNU united top scholars and policymakers to discuss India's growing role in global affairs. The event highlighted India's transition from a 'rule taker' to a 'rule shaper' and emphasized the importance of challenging Western-centric narratives in international relations.
The School of International Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University hosted the Pandit Kunzru Memorial Lecture Series in February 2025, a five-day event bringing together distinguished scholars and policymakers. The series focused on India's evolving role in global affairs, emphasizing the need for understanding international relations in today's interconnected world.
Speakers such as JNU Chancellor Ambassador Kanwal Sibal and Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit discussed complex diplomatic challenges and India's rise as a global leader. The event highlighted the importance of shifting from Western-centric narratives and adopting frameworks that align with India's global governance approach.
Key discussions included the crisis in multilateralism, climate change, and India's strategic alliances. The event served as a crucial platform for dialogue, stressing the importance of collaboration between academia and government to shape India's international future.
