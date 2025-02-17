Left Menu

India's Strategic Shift: Insights from JNU's Pandit Kunzru Memorial Lecture Series

The Pandit Kunzru Memorial Lecture Series 2025 at JNU united top scholars and policymakers to discuss India's growing role in global affairs. The event highlighted India's transition from a 'rule taker' to a 'rule shaper' and emphasized the importance of challenging Western-centric narratives in international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:07 IST
India's Strategic Shift: Insights from JNU's Pandit Kunzru Memorial Lecture Series
  • Country:
  • India

The School of International Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University hosted the Pandit Kunzru Memorial Lecture Series in February 2025, a five-day event bringing together distinguished scholars and policymakers. The series focused on India's evolving role in global affairs, emphasizing the need for understanding international relations in today's interconnected world.

Speakers such as JNU Chancellor Ambassador Kanwal Sibal and Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit discussed complex diplomatic challenges and India's rise as a global leader. The event highlighted the importance of shifting from Western-centric narratives and adopting frameworks that align with India's global governance approach.

Key discussions included the crisis in multilateralism, climate change, and India's strategic alliances. The event served as a crucial platform for dialogue, stressing the importance of collaboration between academia and government to shape India's international future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025