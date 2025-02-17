Controversy Erupts Over Cultural Fest Procession in Palakkad
A procession in Kerala’s Palakkad district showcasing images of Hamas leaders during a cultural fest sparked social media criticism. The event, part of Thrithala Fest, faced allegations of communal intent, with prominent political figures involved. Organizers clarified the non-religious nature of the fest amidst heightened tensions.
- Country:
- India
A cultural fest in Kerala's Palakkad district sparked controversy after a procession displayed images of Hamas leaders. The event, part of the Thrithala Fest, became a hot topic on social media, drawing criticism and allegations of being linked to a religious festival.
The participation of politicians, including Minister MB Rajesh and Congress leader VT Balram, intensified the debate. Balram criticized media focus on the fest, claiming it targets the Muslim community. He emphasized that Thrithala Fest is a public celebration unrelated to any religious institution.
The BJP demanded legal action against the organizers, labeling the incident as 'shocking'. They accused both ruling and opposition parties of playing appeasement politics. The police confirmed the procession occurred in their jurisdiction but received no formal complaints.
