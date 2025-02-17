Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Cultural Fest Procession in Palakkad

A procession in Kerala’s Palakkad district showcasing images of Hamas leaders during a cultural fest sparked social media criticism. The event, part of Thrithala Fest, faced allegations of communal intent, with prominent political figures involved. Organizers clarified the non-religious nature of the fest amidst heightened tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:23 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Cultural Fest Procession in Palakkad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A cultural fest in Kerala's Palakkad district sparked controversy after a procession displayed images of Hamas leaders. The event, part of the Thrithala Fest, became a hot topic on social media, drawing criticism and allegations of being linked to a religious festival.

The participation of politicians, including Minister MB Rajesh and Congress leader VT Balram, intensified the debate. Balram criticized media focus on the fest, claiming it targets the Muslim community. He emphasized that Thrithala Fest is a public celebration unrelated to any religious institution.

The BJP demanded legal action against the organizers, labeling the incident as 'shocking'. They accused both ruling and opposition parties of playing appeasement politics. The police confirmed the procession occurred in their jurisdiction but received no formal complaints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025