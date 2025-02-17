Left Menu

Kamala Harris to Receive NAACP's Chairman's Award at Image Awards

Former Vice President Kamala Harris will be honored with the NAACP's Chairman's Award at the forthcoming Image Awards ceremony. Known for her groundbreaking political career, Harris continues to be celebrated for her commitment to justice and equality. The event, co-hosted by the NAACP and BET, will take place this Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 17-02-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:51 IST
Kamala Harris

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is set to receive the prestigious NAACP Chairman's Award at the Image Awards ceremony this weekend, recognizing her groundbreaking achievements and dedication to social justice.

Harris, who was the first woman and person of color to hold the vice-presidency, has a distinguished career including roles as a U.S. senator and California attorney general.

The ceremony, co-hosted by the NAACP and BET at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, honors individuals for their contributions to art, culture, and social change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

