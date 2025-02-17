Kamala Harris to Receive NAACP's Chairman's Award at Image Awards

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is set to receive the prestigious NAACP Chairman's Award at the Image Awards ceremony this weekend, recognizing her groundbreaking achievements and dedication to social justice.

Harris, who was the first woman and person of color to hold the vice-presidency, has a distinguished career including roles as a U.S. senator and California attorney general.

The ceremony, co-hosted by the NAACP and BET at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, honors individuals for their contributions to art, culture, and social change.

