'Conclave' and 'The Brutalist' Shine at BAFTAs; Shakira Set for Peru Performance

'Conclave' and 'The Brutalist,' two standout films, emerged as the top winners at the BAFTA Film Awards, securing four awards each. 'Conclave' won best film, topping its 12 nominations. In musical news, Shakira announced her Peru concert on Monday after a health-caused delay.

Australian star Jacob Elordi, famous for 'Euphoria,' discussed the camaraderie that helped him manage dramatic weight loss for his POW drama role, 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North' at the Berlin Film Festival.

French actress Marion Cotillard spoke about the disconnect between her public image and real self, comparing it to the fairy tale film's 'The Ice Tower' camera effects, while promoting it at Berlinale.

(With inputs from agencies.)