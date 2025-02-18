Left Menu

Lawyers Demand Revocation of Ekta Kapoor's Padma Shri

A group of 108 lawyers urged President Droupadi Murmu to revoke filmmaker Ekta Kapoor's Padma Shri award, alleging her work promotes obscene content that degrades societal values. The lawyers argue that retaining the honor endorses morally questionable media, conflicting with the award's esteemed reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, over a hundred lawyers penned a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, calling for the revocation of the Padma Shri award given to film and TV producer Ekta Kapoor. They accused Kapoor of creating 'unlawful' and 'horrendous pornographic content'.

The letter, signed by 108 legal professionals nationwide, asserts that Kapoor's web series have considerably 'degraded moral values,' damaging the essence of Indian relationships and disrespecting cultural traditions.

They claimed that preserving Kapoor's Padma Shri, an honor meant for individuals with exceptional societal contributions, inadvertently legitimizes and endorses content harmful to society. The letter urges swift action to revoke the award, maintaining that such a step would uphold ethical standards and protect societal values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

