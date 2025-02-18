Lawyers Demand Revocation of Ekta Kapoor's Padma Shri

On Tuesday, over a hundred lawyers penned a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, calling for the revocation of the Padma Shri award given to film and TV producer Ekta Kapoor. They accused Kapoor of creating 'unlawful' and 'horrendous pornographic content'.

The letter, signed by 108 legal professionals nationwide, asserts that Kapoor's web series have considerably 'degraded moral values,' damaging the essence of Indian relationships and disrespecting cultural traditions.

They claimed that preserving Kapoor's Padma Shri, an honor meant for individuals with exceptional societal contributions, inadvertently legitimizes and endorses content harmful to society. The letter urges swift action to revoke the award, maintaining that such a step would uphold ethical standards and protect societal values.

(With inputs from agencies.)