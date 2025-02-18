Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Mismanagement at Maha Kumbh Stampede

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has denounced the management of the Maha Kumbh, branding it a 'Mrityu Kumbh' following a series of deadly stampedes. At least 30 lives have been lost in Prayagraj, with others injured, raising concerns about safety at such massive religious gatherings.

Criticizing the Uttar Pradesh government, Banerjee highlighted the poor planning and hype surrounding the event, which failed to safeguard participants. She highlighted the tragic plight of West Bengal residents who perished, pointing out inadequate documentation further challenging their families.

Banerjee also lambasted the prevailing 'VIP culture,' alleging exorbitant spending on the elite while ordinary attendees faced harsh conditions. She decried the lack of a formal investigation, in contrast to practices in Bengal. Meanwhile, BJP leaders condemned her remarks, accusing her of anti-Hindu biases for political gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)