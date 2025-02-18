Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Devotees Returning from Maha Kumbh: Fatal Accident in Jharkhand

A tragic accident claimed the lives of two women and injured several others on their way back from the Maha Kumbh. In separate incidents in Jharkhand, vehicles carrying devotees collided with trucks resulting in fatalities and injuries. The injured were admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Tragedy Strikes Devotees Returning from Maha Kumbh: Fatal Accident in Jharkhand
Tragedy struck in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district as two women were killed and four others injured in a car accident involving devotees returning from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The tragic incident occurred on National Highway-33 when the car hit a stationary truck, according to police reports.

Ramgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer Parmeshwar Prasad confirmed that the injured were rushed to Sadar hospital for treatment. The deceased, identified as Piyari Manjhi and Bindu Manjhi, were residents of Jhalda in West Bengal's Purulia district.

In a separate incident, a bus carrying at least 12 devotees was involved in a collision with a truck on the Delhi-Kolkata road near Tetulia More in Dhanbad district. All injured were taken to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding these accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

