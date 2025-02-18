Left Menu

Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan are set to headline WorldPride Music Festival in Washington DC, celebrating love and pride. The two-day event, featuring numerous artists, aims to amplify LGBTQ+ voices with electrifying performances and a strong message of unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 23:47 IST
Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan to Headline DC WorldPride Festival
Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Stars Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan have been announced as the headliners for this summer's highly anticipated WorldPride Music Festival in Washington DC. Scheduled for June 6-7, the festival will be held at the landmark RFK Stadium, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Expressing his excitement, Sivan stated, "Performing at WorldPride in DC is thrilling, especially in times when community is crucial. Celebrating love and pride is essential. Pride embodies joy, resilience, and unforgettable experiences, and I'm eager to contribute to this year's celebrations." A roster of other performers includes Paris Hilton, Tinashe, Kim Petras, and many more.

The festival, produced by Dreamland's Jake Resnicow, is poised to be "a moment the world will remember," Resnicow emphasized. He revealed that with iconic artists and a global audience uniting, the event promises an electrifying celebration that transcends music and culture, situated uniquely in the nation's capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

