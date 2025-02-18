Left Menu

Sant Samaj Demands Apology from Mamata Banerjee Over 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark

The Sant Samaj has vehemently criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her 'Mrityu Kumbh' comment, viewing it as an affront to Sanatan Dharma. Religious leaders demand her apology, emphasizing the spiritual grandeur of the Maha Kumbh, seen globally as a testament to Hindu faith and divinity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 18-02-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 23:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Sant Samaj has strongly condemned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's contentious remark, referring to the Maha Kumbh as 'Mrityu Kumbh', labeling it an insult to Sanatan Dharma.

Religious leaders from various sects, including the Shri Panchayati Akhara and Panch Dashnam Awahan Akhara, have demanded a public apology, criticizing Banerjee for her derogatory statement.

Prominent figures assert that the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh symbolizes Sanatan culture and faith, witnessed by millions globally, and call on Banerjee to retract her comments and acknowledge the event's historical and spiritual significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

