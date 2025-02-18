Sant Samaj Demands Apology from Mamata Banerjee Over 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark
The Sant Samaj has vehemently criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her 'Mrityu Kumbh' comment, viewing it as an affront to Sanatan Dharma. Religious leaders demand her apology, emphasizing the spiritual grandeur of the Maha Kumbh, seen globally as a testament to Hindu faith and divinity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 18-02-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 23:50 IST
- Country:
- India
The Sant Samaj has strongly condemned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's contentious remark, referring to the Maha Kumbh as 'Mrityu Kumbh', labeling it an insult to Sanatan Dharma.
Religious leaders from various sects, including the Shri Panchayati Akhara and Panch Dashnam Awahan Akhara, have demanded a public apology, criticizing Banerjee for her derogatory statement.
Prominent figures assert that the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh symbolizes Sanatan culture and faith, witnessed by millions globally, and call on Banerjee to retract her comments and acknowledge the event's historical and spiritual significance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bhutan King Joins Millions at Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj
Congress Demands Accountability After Prayagraj Kumbh Tragedy
PM Narendra Modi to visit Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday, take holy dip at Sangam at around 11 am: PMO.
Mahakumbh 2025 Draws Unprecedented Devotee Numbers in Prayagraj
PM Modi's Divine Connection in Prayagraj: A Snan to Remember