Pope Francis Battles Complex Respiratory Infection

Pope Francis, aged 88, is battling bilateral pneumonia and a complex respiratory infection, the Vatican confirmed. He has been hospitalized for over a week at Rome's Gemelli hospital since February 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 00:11 IST
Pope Francis

The pontiff has been grappling with this respiratory issue for more than a week.

He was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 and remains in medical care.

