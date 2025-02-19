Pope Francis Battles Complex Respiratory Infection
Pope Francis, aged 88, is battling bilateral pneumonia and a complex respiratory infection, the Vatican confirmed. He has been hospitalized for over a week at Rome's Gemelli hospital since February 14.
Pope Francis, 88, is currently battling bilateral pneumonia. The Vatican announced that his respiratory infection 'continues to present a complex picture'.
The pontiff has been grappling with this respiratory issue for more than a week.
He was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 and remains in medical care.
