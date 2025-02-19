Benedict Cumberbatch's Emotional Journey in 'The Thing With Feathers'
Renowned actor Benedict Cumberbatch reveals feeling unexpectedly emotional while portraying a widower in 'The Thing With Feathers,' showcased at the Berlin Film Festival. The role explores grief through visits from a mystical crow, demanding the family confront their emotions. The film, Dylan Southern's debut, adapts Max Porter's acclaimed novella.
Benedict Cumberbatch, the celebrated actor known for his roles as Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Strange, disclosed the emotional toll of his new role during the Berlin Film Festival. Starring in 'The Thing With Feathers,' Cumberbatch plays a widower dealing with grief through visits from an otherworldly crow.
Cumberbatch reflected on a poignant scene where his character packs away his deceased wife's clothes, an experience that struck a personal chord. He shared, 'It just really struck a chord' as the impact of mourning caught him by surprise, despite his previous experiences with grief.
This film marks the fiction debut for director Dylan Southern, previously known for documentaries like 'No Distance Left to Run.' Adapted from Max Porter's novella, the film aims to faithfully capture the family's grieving process, as conveyed in the original work.
