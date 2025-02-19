A$AP Rocky Acquitted: Verdict Resounds in Hollywood

In a significant courtroom decision, rapper A$AP Rocky was acquitted by a Los Angeles jury of charges involving a 2021 altercation with fellow hip-hop artist Terell Ephron.

The case revolved around accusations that Rocky pointed and fired a semi-automatic weapon during heated exchanges. However, defense attorneys argued the gun was merely a prop used in a music video, casting Ephron as the instigator.

The jury's verdict found Rocky not guilty of two felony assault counts, with the incidents happening on November 6, 2021. Ephron sustained a minor injury to his knuckles amid the confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)